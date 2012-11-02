* JX says will meet govt mandate on efficiency

* Plans to convert Muroran refinery into chemical plant

* To export toluene, xylene to South Korea's paraxylene unit (Adds details)

TOKYO, Nov 2 JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corp , Japan's top refiner, will stop processing crude at its 180,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) Muroran refinery in northern Japan at the end of March 2014 to help meet government rules on capacity.

JX will turn the facility into a chemical plant and start production of toluene and xylene for export to a new paraxylene unit that it is set to start operations in South Korea, the company said. JX will jointly run the plant with SK Group.

JX Nippon Oil, a wholly owned downstream oil subsidiary of JX Holdings Inc, operates eight refineries in Japan with total capacity of 1.61 million bpd, including a joint venture export-oriented Osaka refinery with Petrochina.

To boost Japan's capacity to handle cheaper, heavier oils, the government introduced rules in 2010 that require oil refiners to choose between closing existing crude distillation units (CDUs) or building new secondary units to process heavy oil residue. The deadline for the cuts is March 2014.

Surplus refining capacity in Japan is growing, as a falling population and a shift to less pollutant gas and more energy-efficient devices are cutting demand for everything from gasoline to nappies. This capacity was estimated at around 20 percent, or more than 1 million bpd, in 2010.

Industry sources had said JX was considering scrapping the sole 140,000 bpd crude distillation unit (CDU) at the Muroran refinery, due to high delivery costs for crude and the lack of a lucrative secondary unit to convert residue, or very heavy oil, into more expensive lighter products, such as gasoline.

JX had already cut its CDU capacity by 400,000 bpd by October 2010, and had pledged to cut another 200,000 bpd by March 2014.

Friday's decision to stop processing at Muroran falls 20,000 bpd short of that goal, but the company plans no further refining capacity curbs as it will achieve the targets under the government mandate, Yukio Uchida, JX Nippon Oil's Executive Vice President, told reporters.

JX Holdings, created in April 2010 through the merger of Nippon Oil and Nippon Mining Holdings, controls roughly a third of market share of domestic oil sales, and operates an upstream oil and gas business and Pan Pacific Copper, the nation's top copper smelter.

Japan's fourth-biggest refiner, Cosmo Oil Co, said in August it would shut its 140,000 barrels per day (bpd) Sakaide refinery next July, but would likely have to close down further capacity to meet the rules.

Idemitsu Kosan Co, Showa Shell Sekiyu and AOC Holdings have already met the requirements by pledging to shut nearly 300,000 bpd of refining capacity.

JX's decision effectively leaves the nation's second-biggest TonenGeneral Sekiyu, as the only one among the major refiners that has not announced how they will meet the requirements.

Once Muroran's oil refining is suspended, its crude refining capacity will fall by 11 percent to 1.43 million bpd. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Michael Urquhart and Jeremy Laurence)