TOKYO Nov 2 JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corp , Japan's top refiner, will stop processing crude at its 180,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) Muroran refinery in northern Japan at the end of March 2014 to help meet government rules on capacity.

JX will turn the facility into a chemical plant and produce and export raw materials to a new paraxylene unit that it is currently working to build in South Korea with SK Group, the company said. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Michael Urquhart)