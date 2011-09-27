TOKYO, Sept 27 Japan's second-ranked utility Kansai Electric Power Co , is likely to get a bank loan of more than 500 billion yen ($6.5 billion) by the end of next March to help purchase fuel amid the protracted shutdown of seven nuclear reactors, the Nikkei business daily said on Tuesday.

The utility is in talks with major banks including the Development Bank of Japan and Mizuho Corporate Bank, the report said without citing sources.

Kansai will likely borrow 30 billion yen by the end of this month and around 100 billion yen next month, the report said.

A Kansai spokesman declined to comment.

The company has raised its projection for extra liquefied natural gas (LNG) consumption between June and September to 1 million tonnes from its June 10 estimate of 900,000 tonnes. ($1 = 76.380 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Michael Watson)