TOKYO Dec 16 Kansai Electric Power Co , Japan's second-biggest utility, needs to buy slightly less fossil fuel in October-March than it projected a month ago, as it maximised nuclear output, its President Makoto Yagi said on Friday.

The company expects to buy additional fossil fuel equal to 4.3 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas in October-March, down from last month's outlook of 4.5 million tonnes, he said.

The outlook assumes that the firm's nuclear reactors now shut for maintenance will not restart by the end of March. The company initially planned to buy 3.57 million tonnes of LNG equivalent in October-March.

The Osaka-based company, whose reliance on nuclear power is usually the highest of any power firm in Japan, did not give a breakdown of oil, LNG and thermal coal for the additional fuel needs.

No reactors taken offline for routine maintenance have been restarted due to public safety fears since the March 11 earthquake and tsunami triggered reactor meltdowns and radiation leaks at Tokyo Electric Power Co's Fukushima Daiichi power station northeast of Tokyo.

Kansai Electric is asking customers to cut peak-hour power usage by 10 percent this winter due to tight power supplies. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Michael Watson)