* Additional fuel needs to offset lost nuke power
* Kansai Electric now running only 4 of 11 nuclear reactors
TOKYO Nov 25 Kansai Electric Power Co
, Japan's second-biggest utility, said on Friday it
would need to buy additional fossil fuel equivalent to 4.5
million tonnes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) in October-March
if its nuclear reactors that are shut for maintenance do not
restart by the end of March.
It initially planned to buy 3.57 million tonnes of LNG
equivalent in October-March.
The company, whose reliance on nuclear power is usually the
highest of any power firm in Japan, did not give a breakdown of
oil, LNG and thermal coal for the additional fuel needs.
It is currently operating only four of its 11 nuclear
reactors, with three of those to be shut by Dec. 18.
No reactors taken offline for routine maintenance have been
restarted due to public safety fears since the March 11
earthquake and tsunami triggered reactor meltdowns and radiation
leaks at Tokyo Electric Power Co's Fukushima Daiichi
power station northeast of Tokyo.
Kansai Electric is asking customers to cut peak-hour power
usage by 10 percent this winter due to tight power supplies.
