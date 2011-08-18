By Osamu Tsukimori

TOKYO, Aug 18 Kansai Electric Power Co has been working its fossil fuel-fired power plants harder and getting power supplies from other firms as the Osaka-based utility tries to avoid rolling blackouts this summer.

After the March 11 earthquake and tsunami triggered the world's worst nuclear accident in 25 years at Tokyo Electric's Fukushima Daiichi plant in northeast Japan, several utilities have kept reactors offline after they were shut for routine maintenance, due to public concerns about safety.

Kansai Electric, which serves the flagship factories of big electronics firms including Panasonic Corp and Sharp Corp in western Japan, now has only four of its 11 reactors running.

Japan is operating only 15 of the 54 reactors it had available before the quake.

Following is the breakdown of the company's power supplies by source. P stands for planned maintenance.

Type Plant No. Capacity(MW) fuel status

Pumped hydro Okutataragi n/a 1,932 hydro Operable

Pumped hydro Okawachi n/a 1,280 hydro Operable

Pumped hydro Okuyoshino n/a 1,206 hydro Operable

Pumped hydro Kisenyama n/a 466 hydro Operable

Normal hydro n/a n/a n/a hydro Operable

Total hydro n/a n/a 8,196 hydro n/a

Nuclear Mihama 1 340 Nuclear P from Nov. 24, 2010

Nuclear Mihama 2 500 Nuclear On line, P by Dec. 19, 2011

Nuclear Mihama 3 826 Nuclear P from May 14, 2011

Nuclear Takahama 1 826 Nuclear P from Jan. 10, 2011

Nuclear Takahama 2 826 Nuclear On line, P by Nov. 26, 2011

Nuclear Takahama 3 870 Nuclear On line, P by Feb. 21, 2012

Nuclear Takahama 4 870 Nuclear P from July 21, 2011

Nuclear Ohi 1 1,175 Nuclear U from July 16, 2011

Nuclear Ohi 2 1,175 Nuclear On line, P by Dec. 17, 2011

Nuclear Ohi 3 1,180 Nuclear P from Mar 18, 2011

Nuclear Ohi 4 1,180 Nuclear P from July 22, 2011 Total nuclear n/a n/a 9,768 Nuclear n/a

Fossil fuel Maizuru 1 900 Coal Operable

Fossil fuel Maizuru 2 900 Coal Operable

Fossil fuel Kainan 1 450 fuel oil, crude Operable

Fossil fuel Kainan 2 450 fuel oil, crude mothballed. Considering restarting

Fossil fuel Kainan 3 600 fuel oil, crude Operable

Fossil fuel Kainan 4 600 fuel oil, crude Operable

Fossil fuel Gobo 1 600 fuel oil, crude Operable

Fossil fuel Gobo 2 600 fuel oil, crude Operable

Fossil fuel Gobo 3 600 fuel oil, crude Operable

Fossil fuel Ako 1 600 fuel oil, crude Operable

Fossil fuel Ako 2 600 fuel oil, crude Operable

Fossil fuel Aioi 1 375 fuel oil, crude Operable

Fossil fuel Aioi 2 375 fuel oil, crude Operable

Fossil fuel Aioi 3 375 fuel oil, crude Operable

Fossil fuel Kansai Intl Airport Energy Center 1 20 city gas, kerosene Operable

Fossil fuel Kansai Intl Airport Energy Center 2 20 city gas, kerosene Operable

Fossil fuel Sakaiko 1 400 natural gas Operable

Fossil fuel Sakaiko 2 400 natural gas Shut since Aug. 13, 2011 for problem

Fossil fuel Sakaiko 3 400 natural gas Operable

Fossil fuel Sakaiko 4 400 natural gas Operable

Fossil fuel Sakaiko 5 400 natural gas Operable

Fossil fuel Himeji No.2 4 450 natural gas Operable

Fossil fuel Himeji No.2 5 600 natural gas Operable

Fossil fuel Himeji No.2 6 600 natural gas Operable

Fossil fuel Nanko 1 600 natural gas Operable

Fossil fuel Nanko 2 600 natural gas Operable

Fossil fuel Nanko 3 600 natural gas Operable

Fossil fuel Himeji No.1 5 729 natural gas Operable

Fossil fuel Himeji No.1 6 713 natural gas Operable

Fossil fuel Miyazu 1 375 fuel oil, crude mothballed. Considering restarting

Fossil fuel Miyazu 2 375 fuel oil, crude mothballed. Considering restarting

Fossil fuel Tanagawa Daini 1 600 fuel oil, crude mothballed.