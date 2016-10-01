UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
TOKYO Oct 1 Japan's Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd said it would consider a drastic revision of its shipbuilding business due to its worsening profitability and indicated that it may pull out of the business.
The company on Friday revised its profit outlook lower for the business year ending next March, citing a stronger yen against the dollar and a decline in operating profitability from the shipbuilding business.
The company said it would consider what to do with the shipbuilding business including whether to continue the business and aimed to reach a final decision by the end of March.
Global shipbuilding companies have been suffering from a slide in new vessel orders amid a volatile global economy. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.
* Deal must be approved by two-thirds of R&M shareholders