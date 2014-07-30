TOKYO, July 30 The flagship global bond fund of Japan's Kokusai Asset Management raised its weighting of European long-term debt as it trimmed low-yielding yen holdings, its chief manager said.

Masataka Horii, chief manager of Kokusai Asset Management's Global Sovereign Open fund, said euro zone debt accounts for about 30 percent of its assets under management which totalled 1.0872 trillion yen ($10.65 billion) as of July 24, making it one of the world's biggest bond funds.

"Europe is similar to Japan 10 years ago. The economy is doing all right but inflation is not picking up so much. Europe has an export-driven economy, similar to what Japan's was like 10 years ago," Horii said in an interview.

The fund has about 10.9 percent of its weighting in yen assets, down from 13 percent at the beginning of the year, he said.

Kokusai's holdings in yen topped 23 percent in November of 2011, as the European debt crisis raged and the fund sought yen assets as a temporary safe-haven measure.

The fund's weighting of euro zone bonds peaked at 43 percent in late 2009, but was dramatically scaled back to 15.9 pct in November 2011.

Japanese government bond yields are pinned down by the Bank of Japan's massive asset-purchase programme, which soaks up the equivalent of about 70 percent of new JGB issuance every month.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year JGB stood at 0.525 percent on Wednesday, after dropping as low as 0.510 percent in early July, its lowest level since April last year.

About a quarter of the Kokusai fund's assets are in U.S. debt. While the U.S. economy has shown signs of recovering, Horii noted that U.S. Treasury yields have stayed low.

European long-term debt is perceived as relatively safe, Horii said, even though the European Central Bank could take further easing steps to support the economy in the short term. In the longer term, though, the currency is relatively stable, he said.

Purchases of long-term euro debt helped increase the average duration of the fund's portfolio to 7.1 years from 5.4 years in January, he added.

The actively managed bond fund invests in sovereign and agency debt with credit ratings of higher than single A category. Both bonds of Italy and Spain have been excluded from the portfolio since November 2011 because their respective ratings fall short of this threshold.

The fund has been buying Belgian debt, Horii said, which has performed well.

It has more than 7 percent of its holdings in Mexico, and over 4 percent in New Zealand debt, he said.

($1 = 102.1100 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Tomotaka Kosaka, Takefumi Ito and Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)