TOKYO, April 10 Japan's Kokusai Asset Management, the manager of the country's biggest mutual fund, will retain its high exposure to the United States in its $15 billion bond fund, but plans to keep its Japanese holdings low after the central bank's massive monetary expansion program pummeled the yen.

Kokusai's flagship Global Sovereign Open fund is also looking for an opportunity to invest in some Asian currency bonds after adding Singapore last year, but it was too early to commit to any single country as yet, said Masataka Horii, the fund's chief manager.

He said the fund will also keep high its weightings of Canadian, New Zealand and Mexican bonds to bolster returns.

Horii said the firm's investment plans have not changed since last week's BOJ announcement of a sweeping monetary expansion campaign, adding that he sees no reason to shift strategy after a record performance last year.

"We have not changed our strategy after the BOJ measures, but we are watching how these will spread to other countries, especially to the U.S. economy," Horii told Reuters in an interview.