SEOUL/TOKYO Dec 28 New Japanese Prime Minister
Shinzo Abe will send envoys to meet South Korean President-elect
Park Geun-hye next month, a spokeswoman for Park said, a sign of
Japan reaching out to its neighbour despite feuds over territory
and wartime history.
Japan's relations with South Korea frayed badly in August
after outgoing President Lee Myung-bak visited a disputed set of
islands known as Takeshima in Japan and Dokdo in Korea. Koreans
also harbour bitter resentment of Japanese rule from 1910 to
1945.
The hawkish Abe, who wants to recast Japan's wartime history
in less apologetic tones, led his Liberal Democratic Party (LDP)
to a landslide victory in the Dec. 16 lower house election,
putting the conservative party back in power after a three-year
hiatus.
The spokeswoman did not say who the envoys will be, but Abe
told reporters last week he planned to send former finance
minister Fukushiro Nukaga "to improve and develop Japan-South
Korea relations". Abe visits on Jan. 4.
Public broadcaster NHK reported on Friday that LDP senior
lawmaker Takeo Kawamura would join Nukaga in the delegation.
Despite their close economic ties, Tokyo's relations with
its East Asian neighbours Seoul and Beijing have long been
overshadowed by Japan's militaristic past.
Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga on Thursday
fell short of confirming Japan will uphold a landmark 1993
government statement acknowledging that Asian women were forced
into sex slaves at wartime Japanese military brothels.
"History scholars and other experts are conducting study (on
the issue). It is desirable such research be continued," Suga
told reporters.
But Suga has said the new government will stand by a
historic 1995 statement by then-prime minister Tomiichi
Murayama, apologising for suffering caused by Japan's wartime
aggression.
(Reporting by Linda Sieg and Kiyoshi Takenaka in Tokyo and Jack
Kim in Seoul; Editing by Nick Macfie)