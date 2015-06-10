SINGAPORE, June 10 Japan and South Korea, long known for their reputed neglect of corporate governance and investor returns, are now taking their first major steps to become investor-friendly as governments and shareholders demand improved performance. Under rising pressure, including from local pension funds which need higher payouts as populations age, companies in both countries are improving their dividend payments and share buyout offers to investors, and unwinding cross-shareholdings.

Consequently, return on equity (ROE) of companies in Japan's Topix index will climb to 9.1 percent in fiscal 2015 from 8.1 percent last year, Nomura forecasts.

In Korea the ROE - a common measure of shareholders' earnings from their stock holdings - is expected to rise to 9.9 percent this year from 7 percent in 2014, according to Samsung Securities.

But institutional investors are far more confident of Japan's success long term than South Korea's, believing Japan's comprehensive structural changes could outdo more piecemeal steps expected in South Korea.

"People used to say Japan and Korea were the reform laggards, but Japan has shot to the front of the pack," said David Smith, Asian head of corporate governance at fund manager Aberdeen. "If you ask me where the momentum is, I'd say it's with Japan."

Investors famously discount South Korean stocks because of low dividends and perceived indifference towards minority shareholders in family-owned conglomerates or chaebols. Japanese and South Korean companies' preference for hoarding cash is also well documented.

This cash retention means that returns, even after recent improvements, are below much of the world. Single digit ROE at Japanese and Korean companies compares with an average 15 percent return from U.S. firms.

But change is happening. Japanese dividends will climb 15 percent this fiscal year from 2014 to 7.7 trillion yen ($62 billion), according to Markit, leading to an increase in yields to 1.6 percent from 1.1 percent last year. In Korea, they are set to rise 10 percent to 14.4 trillion won ($13 billion), resulting in a yield gain to 1.4 percent in from 1.2 percent.

That compares with a dividend yield of 2.4 percent for the S&P 500 and 4 percent for the FTSE 100 index, according to Reuters data.

Some 184 financial institutions have committed to a stewardship code to hold companies accountable, while buyback plans totalling 1.468 trillion yen were announced in April and May, according to Nomura Securities..

Vincent Musumeci, Japan fund manager at Henderson, said return on equity will improve as companies sell non-core assets.

KOREA SLOW TO CATCH UP

As part of more modest reforms, the South Korean government has imposed a tax on companies for holding excess cash, while those spending on employment and investment will get tax breaks.

The government wants to make restructuring large companies easier, and the Korea Exchange has urged corporations to split their stock to make them more accessible to investors.

Samsung Electronics this year boosted its dividend by 40 percent and bought back shares for the first time since 2007. But the company told shareholders not to expect the same in 2015, saying it was focused on growth.

Many companies, though, continue to ignore the interests of minority shareholders, Aberdeen's Smith said.

For example, Hyundai Motor last year paid $10 billion, three times its appraised value, for land in Seoul's trendy Gangnam district to locate new headquarters. To appease angry shareholders, however, it announced its biggest-ever dividend and agreed to establish a committee representing investor interests. [ID: nL4N0XO1FF]

Korean companies' changes have been piecemeal with little evidence of real will from the government to take on chaebols, said Robert McConnaughey, head of research at investment house Columbia Threadneedle.

"If there was evidence of more forceful and structural reform, investors would meet that enthusiastically," McConnaughey said.

Henderson Global is also less optimistic on Korea. Sat Duhra, manager of its Asian dividend income fund, said companies would need more stringent disclosure rules, more board independence, and less concentration of ownership to win investors over.

Without these, Henderson would be loath to raise South Korea shares in its fund from the current 10 percent, Duhra said. "Opportunities at this point are pretty sparse."

