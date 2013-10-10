NEW YORK Oct 10 Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Thursday that he does not expect the United States to default on its debt.

The U.S. government is expected to hit its borrowing limit by Oct. 17 but a divided Congress might prove unable to raise that ceiling. That, in turn, raises the specter of a default.

Kuroda, speaking at the Council on Foreign Relations before attending weekend meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank in Washington, also said the Bank of Japan would do whatever necessary to achieve its 2 percent inflation goal.

"But at this stage the economy is on track, and I don't think I should say anything concrete about potential, possible measures," he added.