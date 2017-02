TOKYO Aug 5 Southern Japan utility Kyushu Electric Power Co said on Friday it has begun considering restarting three oil-fired units that had been slated to be scrapped at two plants as it faces uncertainty over the restart of nuclear reactors taken down for maintenance.

The company also said the 360-megawatt coal-fired No.1 unit at its Karita plant, which was shut on Thursday afternoon due to a steam leak from a boiler, had in the past resumed operations after six weeks to more than four months following similar problems. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Edmund Klamann)