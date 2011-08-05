* Considers restart amid uncertainty over nuclear plants

TOKYO, Aug 5 Southern Japan utility Kyushu Electric Power Co said on Friday it is considering restarting three oil-fired units that were due to be scrapped at two plants, given uncertainty over the restart of its three nuclear reactors halted for maintenance.

It would take about two years to restart the decades-old oil units, which have a total capacity of 875-megawatts and have been shut for years, a company spokesman said. Kyushu has been procuring more oil and liquefied natural gas (LNG) to boost non-nuclear power output.

Since the March 11 earthquake and tsunami, which triggered a radiation crisis at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant north of Tokyo, concern among local authorities has kept utilities from restarting reactors that had been expected to come online after routine maintenance and inspections.

One of the three units Kyushu Electric was planning to scrap, the No.2 unit at its Karita plant, has been idle for about two years, while the other two at its Oita plant have been closed since 2001, the spokesman said. (See table below.)

The company also said the 360-megawatt coal-fired No.1 unit at its Karita plant, which was shut on Thursday afternoon due to a steam leak from a boiler, had in the past resumed operations after six weeks to more than four months following similar problems.

Following are details of units currently due to be shut down, fuel, power-generating capacity in megawatts, a schedule for scrapping them and the year that they began commercial operations.

Unit Plant Capa Fuel Schedule Ops start

No.2 Karita 375 fuel oil, crude 2011/12 1972

No.1 Oita 250 fuel oil 2012/13 1969

No.2 Oita 250 fuel oil 2012/13 1970 (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Edmund Klamann and Michael Watson)