TOKYO Nov 8 Japanese utility Kyushu Electric Power Co said on Tuesday it expects to buy an additional 3 million kilolitres (18.9 million barrels) of oil equivalent in October-March.

Many of its nuclear reactors have been shut down amid safety fears after the March quake.

The company originally planned to buy 1.8 million kl (11.3 million barrels) of oil equivalent in October-March, a company spokesman said. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)