* To buy extra 3 mln kl of oil equivalent in Oct-March

* Original plan was to buy 1.8 mln kl of oil equivalent (Adds details)

TOKYO Nov 8 Kyushu Electric Power Co said on Tuesday it expects to buy an additional 3 million kilolitres (18.9 million barrels) of oil equivalent in October-March, as it makes up for lost nuclear power output with many of its reactors halted due to safety fears after the March earthquake.

The Japanese utility had originally planned to buy 1.8 million kl (11.3 million barrels) of oil equivalent in the six-month period, a company spokesman said.

The company, which consumes oil, liquefied natural gas (LNG) and thermal coal, did not give a breakdown by fuel type.

The estimate takes into account the restart of the 1,180-megawatt Genkai No. 4 reactor, which resumed generating electricity at full capacity on Nov. 4 and will continue operations until planned maintenance begins in mid-December.

Kyushu Electric estimates that operating the No. 4 reactor will save it 300 million yen to 400 million yen ($3.8 million-$5.1 million) a day in fossil fuel costs, allowing it to curb consumption of about 1.9 million barrels of oil equivalent in total.

The company, which serves the southwestern island of Kyushu in western Japan, has six reactors at two nuclear plants. But only two of the reactors are currently running, and both will be shut down by mid-December. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Chris Gallagher)