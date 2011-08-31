BRIEF-Kroger acquires Murray's Cheese
* Says Murray's former owner and president, Rob Kaufelt, will remain affiliated with business as a strategic adviser
TOKYO Aug 31 A company to be created through the merger of the liquid-crystal display operations owned by Sony Corp , Toshiba Corp and Hitachi Ltd will aim to list its shares by March 2016, the firms and a government-sponsored fund said on Wednesday. (Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
* Says Murray's former owner and president, Rob Kaufelt, will remain affiliated with business as a strategic adviser
* Iao Kun Group Holding Company Limited to acquire majority interest in Guangzhou Liniu Network Technology Co. Ltd.
BRUSSELS, Feb 7 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process: