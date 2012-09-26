* Ex-PM Abe wins LDP leadership vote, gets second shot at
premiership
* LDP leads in polls, putting new leader in position to
become next PM
* Abe most hawkish on China among contenders
* Abe seen demanding more BOJ action on economy
(Updates with Abe news conference)
By Tetsushi Kajimoto and Tomasz Janowski
TOKYO, Sept 26 Japan's main opposition party
picked former prime minister and security hawk Shinzo Abe as its
new leader, giving him another shot at the premiership and
possibly alarming Beijing and Seoul, both locked in territorial
disputes with Tokyo.
Opinion polls suggest that the conservative Liberal
Democratic Party (LDP), ousted in 2009 after more half a century
of almost non-stop rule, will come first in a lower house
election expected within months.
That would put Abe in position to become the next prime
minister and he wasted no time in laying out his credo,
promising to protect Japan's borders and revive its economy.
"Japan's oceans and territory are being threatened and the
economy has stagnated due to prolonged deflation and the strong
yen," he told a news conference after being chosen by party
lawmakers. "It is my mission to overcome these difficulties and
build a strong and prosperous Japan."
Five years ago Abe, 58, quit after a year in office, citing
ill health and many commentators had doubted in his comeback.
All LDP leadership contenders had struck hawkish tones as a
row with China flared this month after Prime Minister Yoshihiko
Noda's government bought some disputed islets in the East China
Sea from their private Japanese owner.
The islands, known as Senkaku in Japan and Diaoyu in China,
lie near potentially rich natural gas deposits and both
countries stood their ground in the long-festering territorial
row after their foreign ministers met on Wednesday.
But Abe has been the most vocal in urging Tokyo to take a
tougher line in its territorial rows with China and South Korea.
"I think China will be alarmed as will Korea," said Sophia
University professor Koichi Nakano.
Nakano said Abe's win could boost Noda's struggling
Democrats, but others said voters would still turn to the LDP.
"I don't think anyone wants to give the Democratic Party a
second chance," said Katsuhiko Nakamura, executive director at
think tank Asian Forum Japan.
BUSINESS LOBBY WELCOMES ELECTION
Japan's biggest business lobby welcomed Abe's election. "The
new president is a political leader well versed in policies, has
abundant experience and the ability to get things done,"
Keidanren Chairman Hiromasa Yonekura said in a statement.
However, the prospect that Abe could lead the next
government may worry the Bank of Japan.
Abe has been among proponents of amending central bank laws
to force it to do more to prop up the economy.
"It is expected that the pressure on the BOJ to implement
more easing policy will increase," said Hidenori Suezawa, chief
bond strategist at SMBC Nikko Securities.
Abe, who became Japan's youngest post-World War Two premier
in September 2006, quit after a year marked by scandals, a big
election defeat and a crisis over Japan's support for U.S.-led
operations in Afghanistan.
The grandson of a prime minister, Abe has long called for
Tokyo to tighten its alliance with the United States. He wants
to revise the post-World War Two pacifist constitution.
As a member of a conservative camp that thinks Japan has
apologised too much for its wartime past, Abe wants to replace a
1993 government statement apologising to women forced to serve
as sex slaves at wartime military brothels.
He also seeks the revision of a historic 1995 statement by
then-prime minister Tomiichi Murayama, apologising for suffering
caused by Japan's wartime aggression.
Neither change would win friends among Asian neighbours.
When in office, however, Abe took a big step to repair
Sino-Japanese ties, which soured under his predecessor Junichiro
Koizumi.
"We must show our will to firmly protect our territorial
waters and Senkaku amid China's movements. That said, when I
took office as prime minister six years ago, I first visited
China because the Japan-China relationship is very important,"
Abe told reporters.
"Even if our national interests clash, we should acknowledge
that we need each other and control the situation while thinking
things strategically. My stance on this has not changed."
Opinion polls suggest that LDP will need a coalition partner
and Abe has signalled a possible tie-up with a party led by
populist Osaka Mayor Toru Hashimoto, which critics say is
tapping simmering nationalist sentiment.
Whoever takes charge of the world's third-largest economy
after the election will face various unfinished business and
deep-rooted problems.
Rebuilding the northeast ravaged by a March 2011 earthquake
and tsunami is not over yet and full decommissioning of the
crippled Fukushima nuclear plant will take decades.
Any new government will have to revamp energy policy amid
deep public concerns about nuclear safety. Abe has already made
clear he does not favour ditching atomic power.
In addition, a plan to double the sales tax that Noda pushed
through with opposition help after promising early elections is
seen as just a first step towards cutting a ballooning public
debt.
Abe said that while he would honour the tax deal he also
expected Noda to keep his word to hold elections "soon."
(Additional reporting by Antoni Slodkowski and Kiyoshi
Takenaka; Editing by Linda Sieg and Ron Popeski)