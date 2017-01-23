Hamburg Airport flights disrupted due to server problems
FRANKFURT, Jan 25 Travellers faced delays at Hamburg Airport on Wednesday after a partial server failure disrupted flight operations, the airport said on Twitter.
TOKYO Jan 23 A lion attacked and severely injured two handlers working for a Japanese company that provides animals for the entertainment industry, media reported on Monday.
The 10-year-old male was chained in a cage, being groomed for a scheduled shoot when the animal suddenly turned aggressive, according to police cited in the reports.
A 55-year-old woman and a 28-year-old man suffered bites to their heads and legs.
It was not clear what provoked the animal. The company did not immediately respond to telephone calls from Reuters to seek comment.
Police and health officials in Chiba prefecture, east of Tokyo, where the production company is located, were investigating the incident. (Reporting by Reuters Television; Writing by Karishma Singh; Editing by Darren Schuettler)
SEOUL, Jan 25 The North Korean elite are outwardly expressing their discontent towards young leader Kim Jong Un and his government as more outside information trickles into the isolated country, North Korea's former deputy ambassador to London said on Wednesday.
