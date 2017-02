HONG KONG Jan 16 Japanese banks are prepared to provide more money for the financial system if European banks deleverage further in Asia, said Takehiko Nakao, a vice-minister of Japan's finance ministry, on Monday.

"I talked to senior officials at the banks recently, and they say they are willing to provide more money for investment and trade," he said during a panel discussion at the Asian Financial Forum in Hong Kong. (Reporting by Kelvin Soh; Editing by Chris Lewis)