By Osamu Tsukimori
TOKYO, June 2 Japan's biggest buyers of
liquefied natural gas (LNG) are boosting trading offices for the
fuel at home and overseas as they deal with excess supplies, a
Reuters survey showed.
Japan is the world's biggest buyer of LNG and takes in about
one-third of global shipments. Many of the country's buyers have
too much supply under contract but have won more flexible terms
that allow them to resell cargoes to third parties.
Japanese trading houses are also boosting their operations
in anticipation of more supplies flowing into Asia as Australian
and U.S. LNG projects start up in the coming years.
Mitsui & Co Ltd plans to expand its liquefied
natural gas (LNG) trading operations in Singapore as demand for
the cleaner fuel spurs more spot transactions in Asia, a senior
executive told Reuters in an interview.
The following table lays out the LNG trading operations for
Japan's biggest buyers of the fuel, along with purchase volumes,
the number of LNG carriers the companies own and other details.
The companies surveyed were: JERA, a unit of Tokyo Electric
Power and Chubu Electric Power, Kansai
Electric Power, Tohoku Electric Power, Kyushu
Electric Power, Chugoku Electric Power, Tokyo
Gas and Osaka Gas.
FY refers to the financial year starting in April, while
other years are calendar.
LNG trading offices
JERA: Tokyo (set up in 2015). Houston (natural gas, July
2016).
Kansai: Singapore (April 2017.)
Tohoku: None. No plans.
Kyushu: Fukuoka headquarters in April 2017.
Chugoku: None.
Tokyo Gas: Tokyo headquarters.
Osaka Gas: Osaka headquarters, London, Singapore and Houston
(natural gas).
Annual LNG volumes and sales to third parties (in brackets)
Units are in 1,000 tonnes. Kansai Electric declined to
provide details on third party sales. Osaka Gas said it has
signed long-term contracts to supply 2.5 million tonnes per
annum of LNG to third parties from the business year starting
April 2020.
Company FY2011 FY2012 FY2013 FY2014 FY2015 FY2016
Tepco 24,090 24,870 25,250 24,820 23,020 22,370
(0) (0) (0) (70) (130) (0)
Chubu 13,120 14,280 13,820 13,670 12,720 12,530
(0) (0) (130) (190) (220) (0)
JERA* 0(800)
Kansai 7,420 8,060 8,500 9,440 8,730 9,360
Tohoku 5,090 4,760 4,480 4,240 4,570 4,460
(190) (160) (150) (150) (160) (170)
Kyushu 4,700 5,200 5,500 5,400 4,100 4,300
(277) (303) (324) (271) (151) (187)
Chugoku 2,380 2,560 2,640 2,820 2,510 2,250
(500) (510) (520) (510) (480) (370)
Tokyo 11,910 12,712 12,804 13,967 13,875 14,249
Gas (389) (539) (700) (821) (1,024) (955)
Osaka 8,110 8,150 8,190 8,080 7,800 8,920
Gas (0) (0) (0) (0) (0) (1,120)
* NOTE: JERA took over fuel purchasing from Tokyo Electric
and Chubu Electric in July 2016.
LNG vessels (owned or managed).
Company 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 Now 2017 2018 2019
Tepco 5 5 6 6
Chubu 0 0 0 0
JERA 6 8 16
Kansai n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a 3 4
Tohoku 1
Kyushu n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a 1
Chugoku 0
Tokyo Gas 10 10 10 10 10 10 11 14
Osaka Gas 6 6 7 7 8
(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Aaron Sheldrick and
Richard Pullin)