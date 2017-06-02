By Osamu Tsukimori TOKYO, June 2 Japan's biggest buyers of liquefied natural gas (LNG) are boosting trading offices for the fuel at home and overseas as they deal with excess supplies, a Reuters survey showed. Japan is the world's biggest buyer of LNG and takes in about one-third of global shipments. Many of the country's buyers have too much supply under contract but have won more flexible terms that allow them to resell cargoes to third parties. Japanese trading houses are also boosting their operations in anticipation of more supplies flowing into Asia as Australian and U.S. LNG projects start up in the coming years. Mitsui & Co Ltd plans to expand its liquefied natural gas (LNG) trading operations in Singapore as demand for the cleaner fuel spurs more spot transactions in Asia, a senior executive told Reuters in an interview. The following table lays out the LNG trading operations for Japan's biggest buyers of the fuel, along with purchase volumes, the number of LNG carriers the companies own and other details. The companies surveyed were: JERA, a unit of Tokyo Electric Power and Chubu Electric Power, Kansai Electric Power, Tohoku Electric Power, Kyushu Electric Power, Chugoku Electric Power, Tokyo Gas and Osaka Gas. FY refers to the financial year starting in April, while other years are calendar. LNG trading offices JERA: Tokyo (set up in 2015). Houston (natural gas, July 2016). Kansai: Singapore (April 2017.) Tohoku: None. No plans. Kyushu: Fukuoka headquarters in April 2017. Chugoku: None. Tokyo Gas: Tokyo headquarters. Osaka Gas: Osaka headquarters, London, Singapore and Houston (natural gas). Annual LNG volumes and sales to third parties (in brackets) Units are in 1,000 tonnes. Kansai Electric declined to provide details on third party sales. Osaka Gas said it has signed long-term contracts to supply 2.5 million tonnes per annum of LNG to third parties from the business year starting April 2020. Company FY2011 FY2012 FY2013 FY2014 FY2015 FY2016 Tepco 24,090 24,870 25,250 24,820 23,020 22,370 (0) (0) (0) (70) (130) (0) Chubu 13,120 14,280 13,820 13,670 12,720 12,530 (0) (0) (130) (190) (220) (0) JERA* 0(800) Kansai 7,420 8,060 8,500 9,440 8,730 9,360 Tohoku 5,090 4,760 4,480 4,240 4,570 4,460 (190) (160) (150) (150) (160) (170) Kyushu 4,700 5,200 5,500 5,400 4,100 4,300 (277) (303) (324) (271) (151) (187) Chugoku 2,380 2,560 2,640 2,820 2,510 2,250 (500) (510) (520) (510) (480) (370) Tokyo 11,910 12,712 12,804 13,967 13,875 14,249 Gas (389) (539) (700) (821) (1,024) (955) Osaka 8,110 8,150 8,190 8,080 7,800 8,920 Gas (0) (0) (0) (0) (0) (1,120) * NOTE: JERA took over fuel purchasing from Tokyo Electric and Chubu Electric in July 2016. LNG vessels (owned or managed). Company 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 Now 2017 2018 2019 Tepco 5 5 6 6 Chubu 0 0 0 0 JERA 6 8 16 Kansai n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a 3 4 Tohoku 1 Kyushu n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a 1 Chugoku 0 Tokyo Gas 10 10 10 10 10 10 11 14 Osaka Gas 6 6 7 7 8 (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Aaron Sheldrick and Richard Pullin)