MOSCOW, Nov 24 - State-backed Japan Oil, Gas and
Metals National Corp (JOGMEC) expects demand for liquefied
natural gas (LNG) to rise by 20 million tonnes next year in the
aftermath of the Fukushima nuclear disaster in March, a company
official said on Thursday.
"Additional LNG demand will rise by 20 million tonnes in
2012 (comparing to 2010)," Daisuke Harada, JOGMEC's deputy
general manager told an energy conference in Moscow.
According to his presentation, Japan's demand for the frozen
gas is expected to rise by 12 million tonnes this year.
The country imported more than 70 million tonnes of LNG in
2010 from Australia, one of its biggest suppliers, as well as
from Malaysia, Indonesia, and Qatar.
Japan's government is working to come up with a new energy
policy by next summer.
