LONDON/MILAN Jan 23 Japan's Tokyo Electric Power Co and Chubu Electric Power Co,, are expected to buy a total of six cargoes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Vitol and GDF Suez in their first joint tender, three traders said on Friday.

Vitol and GDF Suez are expected to supply three cargoes each, the traders said.

This is the first time the Japanese companies have jointly tendered for LNG, aiming to reduce procurement costs for two of the world's biggest LNG buyers.

(Reporting by Sarah McFarlane and Oleg Vukmanovic, editing by William Hardy)