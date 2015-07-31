TOKYO, July 31 The first liquefied natural gas (LNG) non-deliverable forward deal has been struck on Japan's over-the-counter market, the Japan OTC Exchange said on Friday, nearly a year after the trade was launched.

Japan, the world's biggest buyer of LNG, has been testing out a number of trading options to gain more control over prices and limit the cost of the gas delivered to the country, which has ballooned since the Fukushima disaster led to the shut down of the country's nuclear reactors.

But the moves have struggled because the fuel is usually bought on long-term contracts with restricted shipping terms, while the spot market is illiquid and lacks transparency.

TOCOM helped set up the JOE to spur an increase in LNG trading as a step toward introducing the world's first LNG futures in Japan.

The first trade was an LNG non-deliverable forward for 250,000 mmBtu (million British thermal units), or roughly 5,000 tonnes, for September delivery, the exchange said, without giving more details.

The contract is cash-settled in U.S. dollars, though physical delivery is possible if agreed between the parties.

The exchange has tried to attract global traders to participate in the exchange, in addition to Japanese traders, utilities and city gas providers.

Twenty three firms can currently trade LNG on the exchange, which is 40 percent owned by TOCOM while Singapore-based broker Ginga Petroleum holds the remaining stake. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Ed Davies)