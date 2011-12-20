TOKYO Dec 20 Japanese defence
contractors, including Mitsubishi Heavy Industries,
could become global suppliers to the F-35 stealth fighter
programme if Japan's government decides to ease a decades-old
ban on exports of military equipment, an official at Lockheed
Martin said.
"The Japanese aerospace industry is world class, so if there
was a relaxation (of the export ban) it would be very logical
for them to have the opportunity and indeed it would be a very
good opportunity to participate in the F35 global supply chain,"
Dave Scott director of international business development for
the stealth fighter told Reuters on Tuesday.
"We have many years and thousands of airplanes to
manufacture," he added after Japan on Tuesday ordered 42 F-35
jets to replace its aging fleet of F-4 fighters, with deliveries
slated to begin in five years.
The order comes as Japan's government mulls an end to its
ban on weapons exports that may allow MHI and other defence
contractors to bid for contracts in the United States, which
spends 10 times as much on its military.
Ending the ban would also allow Japan to buy planes, ships,
missiles and other equipment more cheaply by allowing local
manufacturers to tap overseas markets and lower production costs
through economies of scale.
(Reporting by Tim Kelly)