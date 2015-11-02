TOKYO Nov 2 Japanese authorities are trying to
bring greater transparency to corporate bonds with new price
data, but with new rules extending to only a part of the market
few see the changes having an immediate impact.
Unlike the United States, Japan has lacked a system that
discloses real-time corporate bond transactions, resulting in
reduced transparency.
Until last month, corporate bond price data from the Japan
Securities Dealers Association (JSDA) was based on indication
prices from brokerages, not on real transactions, leading to
criticism from investors that the data was not reliable.
To address such concerns, the JSDA launched a system on
Monday that requires the Japan Securities Depositary Center
(JASDEC), a central depository for shares, to submit trade data
of bonds with high liquidity.
Some have welcomed the change.
"The availability of more accurate pricing on outstanding
bonds will be useful for evaluating our portfolio," said a money
manager at a Japanese non-bank institution.
The new regulations, however, have also been criticised for
encompassing only a part of the corporate bond market.
The JSDA will only disclose trades that exceed 100 million
yen ($831,000) on bonds that are rated AA or above by two or
more rating agencies. Currently, about 45 percent of corporate
bond issues are rated AA or higher.
"What we want is information on lower-rated debt, and the
new regulations will not be of much use," said a fund manager at
a Japanese banking institution.
Also of concern is the time lag, which can be as long as one
month, that new issuers have before they submit the transaction
price of newly-issued bonds.
With the time lag, underwriters of newly-issued bonds
--those entrusted by corporate bond issuers to sell the new debt
in the primary market -- could be tempted to dump bonds they
failed to sell.
Since the underwriters would likely dump the leftover bonds
at a discount, the fear is that such practices could distort
market pricing by making the official prices much higher than
they actually are.
The JSDA said they will review the new regulations once a
year, but that they are yet to determine which parts of the
rules will be discussed.
($1 = 120.27 yen)
(Writing by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Kim Coghill)