Armenia Feb deflation at 0.9 pct m/m - stats service

YEREVAN, March 3 Armenia's consumer price index fell 0.9 percent in February in month-on-month terms and by 0.2 percent year-on-year, the National Statistics Service said on Friday. That compares with a rise in the CPI of 2.6 percent in January in month-on-month terms and a fall of 0.6 percent in January year-on-year. CONSUMER PRICE INDEX Feb 17 Jan 17 Feb 16 to previous month -0.9 +2.6 -1.4 to previous year -0.2 -0