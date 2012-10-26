TOKYO Oct 26 Japan's issuance of new government
debt could be delayed or reduced starting in December if passage
of a deficit financing bill is delayed in parliament, the
Finance Ministry said on Friday.
Japan has been edging toward its own version of a "fiscal
cliff" for months as legislation needed to sell bonds to fund
this fiscal year's budget is stuck in limbo due to political
bickering.
New Japanese government bonds, known as JGBs, will need to
be issued at a quickened pace if the bill is delayed, a ministry
official told reporters on Friday.
The ministry met with primary dealers in government bonds on
Friday to ease concerns that the country could run out of money
next month.