TOKYO Oct 26 Japan's issuance of new government debt could be delayed or reduced starting in December if passage of a deficit financing bill is delayed in parliament, the Finance Ministry said on Friday.

Japan has been edging toward its own version of a "fiscal cliff" for months as legislation needed to sell bonds to fund this fiscal year's budget is stuck in limbo due to political bickering.

New Japanese government bonds, known as JGBs, will need to be issued at a quickened pace if the bill is delayed, a ministry official told reporters on Friday.

The ministry met with primary dealers in government bonds on Friday to ease concerns that the country could run out of money next month.