TOKYO, April 5 The Tokyo Stock Exchange halted trade in Japanese government bond futures twice on Friday after a sharp plunge in the wake of the Bank of Japan's massive policy overhaul in the previous session.

The first trading halt came after 10-year JGB futures shed one point. After trading resumed, they fell an additional point, to 144.04.

In the morning session, futures touched an all-time high of 146.41, a day after the BOJ committed to open-ended asset buying and doubling the monetary base to 270 trillion yen ($2.9 trillion) by the end of 2014.