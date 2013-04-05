TOKYO, April 5 The Tokyo Stock Exchange halted
trade in Japanese government bond futures twice on Friday after
a sharp plunge in the wake of the Bank of Japan's massive policy
overhaul in the previous session.
The first trading halt came after 10-year JGB futures
shed one point. After trading resumed, they fell an
additional point, to 144.04.
In the morning session, futures touched an all-time high of
146.41, a day after the BOJ committed to open-ended asset buying
and doubling the monetary base to 270 trillion yen ($2.9
trillion) by the end of 2014.