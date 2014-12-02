TOKYO Dec 2 The yield on 5-year Japanese
government bonds edged down to a record low on Tuesday as the
Bank of Japan's massive bond buying programme has kept pressure
on the shorter end of the yield curve.
The 5-year JGB yield inched down by half a basis point to
0.090 percent. The yields on most other maturities
were slightly higher as prices slipped following Moody's cut to
Japan's sovereign rating in the previous session.
Two-year Japanese government bonds traded at a negative
yield for the first time in history last Friday, while yields on
shorter government bills turned negative in September.
