TAIPEI Aug 22 The head of Japan Exchange Group Inc (JPX) said on Friday that he favours longer trading hours for the exchange and a decision on the long-debated issue will be made this year.

Chief Executive Officer Atsushi Saito made the comments on the sidelines of a business event in Taipei.

JPX's current 5-hour trading day is the shortest among major exchanges in the world.

