* Capital gain tax to rise to 20 pct from 10 pct on Jan. 1

* Share-selling could intensify in late Nov and early Dec

* Some analysts think much of the selling may be already over

By Hideyuki Sano

TOKYO, Nov 13 A doubling of Japan's capital gains tax from Jan. 1 has stirred talk of a selloff of Japanese stocks before year-end, as investors could reduce their burden by shedding shares now and buying again in the new year.

But some market players say the impact of the tax rising to 20 percent might only be small, and that speculation of a major disruption in Japanese stock and yen markets is overblown.

Some investors wanting to trim holdings before the end of 2013 have already done so.

"I originally thought there would be selling in November and December," said Soichiro Monji, chief strategist at Daiwa SB Investments. "But actually it looks like investors sort of front-loaded selling."

Japan's retail investors sold more than 4 trillion yen ($40.3 billion) of Japanese shares in just six months, from April to September, compared to the record full-year selling of 4.5 trillion yen in 2006/07, Monji said.

From Jan. 1, Japan's tax on capital gains and dividends will be 20 percent rather than 10 percent, as a special tax break given to support share prices will expire.

For many investors who have owned stocks throughout 2013 - - the Nikkei index has had a handsome 40 percent gain so far - it could be tempting to book profits before the tax rate doubles.

In late 2002, just before Japan abolished an incentive that gave some investors a lower tax rate on capital gains, selling by Japanese individual investors intensified from the third week of November, said Eiji Kinouchi, senior technical analyst at Daiwa Securities.

In Kinouchi's view, selling could be heavier this time, as late November coincides with when investors who bought stocks on margin just before the Nikkei peaked on May 23 need to close their position after a maximum allowed six-month period.

Expecting a repeat of such selling, some analysts recommend selling small-cap shares, which tend to be owned more by retail Japanese investors than foreign investors.

IMPACT ON CURRENCIES?

Some analysts also anticipate the coming tax change could impact the currency market late this year. In their view, the dollar and the euro could slip against the yen as Japanese investors sell foreign bonds they own via investment trusts, or toshins, on which the same tax hike will be applied.

Yujiro Goto, currency strategist at Nomura Securities, said the yen could gain against other currencies in the near-term. But in 2014, he expects it will be yen-selling that gains momentum because of the Jan. 1 introduction of small investment accounts for retail investors aimed at driving into riskier assets.

Those accounts, known as NISA, offer an incentive as no capital gains tax will be charged for profits made on an investor's investment of up to 1 million yen every year.

In Japanese stock markets, at least some high net worth individuals - the people who will be most affected by the capital-gains tax hike - appear to have cut their holdings already.

Hiroshi Mikitani, who has built e-commerce firm Rakuten , has sold his own firm's shares every trading day from late May through late July, selling a total of 28 million shares and reducing his ownership to 13.3 percent from 15.3 percent at the end of 2012, according to regulatory filings.

Many investors won't be put off share-ownership by the doubled tax. A survey by Fidelity Investor Education Institute, conducted in September, showed that only 25 percent of investors plan to sell stocks because of the tax hike.

($1 = 99.2400 Japanese yen) (Additional reporting by Anirban Nag in London; Editing by Richard Borsuk)