TOKYO, June 28 The dollar scaled a
two-and-a-half week peak against the yen in Asia on Friday,
against a backdrop that yield differentials will still favor the
greenback.
The dollar advanced 0.6 percent to 98.96 after
touching a two-and-a-half-week high of 99.03 yen.
Japanese economic data on Friday showed some progress toward
stimulating the economy and beating deflation. But it
underscored that the Bank of Japan will keep its easy monetary
policy in place for a while, even as the U.S. Federal Reserve
has begun talk of eventually reducing its asset-buying stimulus
as the U.S. economy improves.