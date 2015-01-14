Russian police detain opposition leader Navalny at Moscow protest
MOSCOW, March 26 Russian police detained opposition leader Alexei Navalny in central Moscow on Sunday at a rally which Navalny had called to protest against corruption.
TOKYO Jan 14 The dollar fell 1 percent against the yen on Wednesday, pressured by sagging U.S. Treasury yields and as rising risk aversion favoured the safe-haven Japanese currency.
The dollar fell as low as 116.75 yen and was last down 0.9 percent at 116.83. (Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Richard Borsuk)
LONDON, March 26 Anglo-South African financial services firm Old Mutual said it has sold a 25 percent stake in its U.S. fund management arm to China's HNA for $446 million, as part of its plan to split itself into four companies.