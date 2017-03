TOKYO, June 10 The dollar plunged to a two-week low against the yen on Wednesday after Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said the real effective exchange rate shows the yen is "very weak".

The dollar fell as low as 122.98 yen, its lowest since May 27, after Kuroda's remarks to Japanese lawmakers. It last stood at 123.19 yen, down 0.9 percent on the day, and far below a session high of 124.63 yen. (Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by SImon Cameron-Moore)