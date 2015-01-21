TOKYO Jan 21 The dollar dropped to a session
low against the yen on Wednesday after the Bank of Japan held
steady as expected after the conclusion of its two-day policy
meeting.
The dollar fell as low as 117.90 yen, and was last
down 0.7 percent on the day at 118.02. The greenback remained
well below a seven-year peak of 121.86 scaled last month.
The BOJ maintained its massive monetary stimulus and
expanded a loan programme aimed at encouraging banks to boost
lending, signaling its resolve to achieve its ambitious 2
percent inflation target. Governor Haruhiko Kuroda will hold a
news conference at 3:30 p.m. (0630 GMT) to explain the policy
decision.
(Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Simon
Cameron-Moore)