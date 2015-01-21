TOKYO Jan 21 The dollar extended losses against
the yen on Wednesday after Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko
Kuroda spoke on policy after the central bank opted to stand pat
on monetary policy earlier in the day.
The dollar, already nursing losses after the BOJ left
monetary policy unchanged as many had expected, went as low as
117.295 yen as Kuroda spoke. It last fetched 117.43, down
1.2 percent.
Kuroda said there was no need to change views that inflation
expectations are rising in the mid- to long-term after the BOJ
cut next fiscal year's inflation forecast amid slumping oil
prices but opted not to expand its massive monetary stimulus.
(Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Richard Borsuk)