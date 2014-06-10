* Airbus Helicopters, AugustaWestland and Bell involved in
talks
* Japan PM Abe aims to nurture military export industry
* Selling helicopter overseas would lower costs for Japan's
military
* Tokyo looking to keep pace with China's growing military
power
By Tim Kelly and Nobuhiro Kubo
TOKYO, June 11 Japan is in early talks with top
global helicopter makers and their Japanese partners about a
deal worth around $2 billion to supply transport aircraft to its
military that would also be sold overseas, sources with
knowledge of the discussions said.
The talks, which began in earnest over the past two months,
represent another milestone in Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's bid
to nurture a domestic military export industry that would also
bring down Japan's defence procurement costs at a time of rising
tensions between Tokyo and an increasingly assertive China.
Abe has eased decades-old restrictions on Japan's military
exports and is looking to give its armed forces a freer hand in
conflicts by changing the interpretation of a pacifist
constitution dating from Japan's defeat in World War Two.
The project, dubbed the UH-X, is meant to replace around 150
of Japan's aging fleet of troop-carrying Huey helicopters, a
design by Bell that dates from before the Vietnam War. It is
likely to run for at least a decade and cost as much as $2
billion, one of the people with knowledge of the process said.
Airbus Helicopters, a division of the European
aerospace giant, has joined with defence contractor Kawasaki
Heavy Industries, while Bell Helicopter, a unit of
industrial conglomerate Textron, is partnered with Fuji
Heavy Industries, the maker of Subaru cars, the two
sources said.
AugustaWestland, part of Italy's Finmeccanica Spa,
is looking to sell Japan helicopters through Japanese trading
company Mitsui & Co., which would be assembled by Fuji
Heavy, they said.
By creating a market beyond Japan for the UH-X project,
officials hope to bring down the per-unit costs of the
helicopter for Japan's Self-Defence Forces (SDF), part of a bid
to keep pace with China's expanding military.
"The aim is to keep costs down," said one of the people with
knowledge of the project, who asked not to be named because the
discussions remain private.
Japan's government sent out an early
"request-for-information" from the bidders over the past two
months. Officials hope to move quickly to the next stage in
which the bidding companies would be asked to submit detailed
proposals, including costs, the sources said.
While the UH-X project was public knowledge, the involvement
of Airbus Helicopters, AugustaWestland and Bell Helicopters and
their local partners had not been previously reported.
Airbus and Bell declined to comment on their intentions in
Japan, while AugustaWestland did not respond to a request to
discuss its business in Japan. Kawasaki and Fuji Heavy declined
to comment, while no-one from Mitsui & Co was immediately
available for comment.
MORE BANG FOR YOUR YEN
Japan and China have been mired in a dispute over ownership
of tiny islands in the East China Sea, with tensions spiking
last month when Japan said Chinese aircraft had come within a
few dozen metres fo its warplanes.
In the 20 years to 2012, Japan was the sixth-biggest
military spender in the world, according to the Stockholm
International Peace Research Institute. China jumped to second
place from the seventh after it hiked its defence spending more
than five-fold over the same period.
Japan said last year that it would raise its military
spending by almost 3 percent over five years. But with spending
constrained, Japan's military planners have turned to ways to
increase the efficiency of defence spending programmes to
counter China.
Industry analysts say Japan's armed forces often pay two to
three times more for military equipment than other comparable
countries because defence contractors are limited to fabricating
small lots for the SDF.
Selling the new helicopter overseas should lower the cost
paid per unit by Japan's military by widening the production
base. Including foreign companies would also help spread
development costs.
In a related move, Japan plans to create an arms procurement
agency to streamline spending and promote military exports that
merge spending by the sea, land and air forces, according to
people involved in the planning.
HELICOPTER PROPOSALS
Kawasaki and Airbus Helicopters, formerly Eurocopter, which
are already partners on the successful BK117 utility transport
that first flew 35 years ago, are offering a new design for the
UH-X, according to the sources who spoke to Reuters.
The Ministry of Defence awarded Kawasaki Heavy the UH-X
contract in 2012, but cancelled the contract in March 2013 after
two SDF officers said they had helped the company win the deal
by leaking information on the bid.
Bell and Fuji Heavy are proposing an aircraft based on the
Bell 412 utility helicopter, military versions of which are used
in countries ranging from Britain to Colombia, Ghana and
Thailand.
AugustaWestland is offering its 10-seat twin-engined AW169,
the prototype of which first flew in 2012. Using Mitsui as its
partner in Japan, the company has told the Japanese government
it would recruit Fuji Heavy to assemble the aircraft under
licence.
A partnership of Sikorsky Aircraft, which is owned by United
Technologies Corp, and Japan's biggest defence
contractor Mitsubishi Heavy Industries had initially
shown interest in the UH-X, but did not responded to requests
for information from the Defence Ministry, according to one of
the sources. Mitsubishi Heavy and Sikorsky declined to comment.
