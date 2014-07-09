By Minami Funakoshi
| TOKYO, July 9
TOKYO, July 9 Just as Prime Minister Shinzo Abe
beefs up Japan's military, the armed forces have turned to a
20-year pop idol for a softer touch in recruiting soldiers in a
country that revels in all things cute.
"Working for the Self-Defence Forces presents boundless
dreams - like the earth, ocean and the sea," says Haruka
Shimazaki of the all-girl group AKB48 in a new 30-second
commercial distributed by the Defence Ministry.
"There's work that you can only do here," she says with a
smile. A pink heart-shaped cherry petal spins as she points to
the English phrase "You AND PEACE."
The nationally broadcast ad was released last week on the
same day that Abe made his latest move toward a more muscular
military, easing restrictions on Japanese troops fighting
overseas. In April he eased decades-old
restrictions on military exports after ending a decade of
defence-spending cuts, worrying giant neighbour China.
It was just a coincidence that the ad, part of a broader
recruitment drive, came out just when Abe's Cabinet was
reinterpreting the pacifist, post-World War Two constitution to
allow Japan's 224,526-strong military to defend friendly nations
under attack, said a Defence Ministry spokesman.
"We want to give a friendly image and make it easier for
youth to apply to the Self-Defence Forces," said the spokesman,
who asked not to be named, citing ministry policy. "We chose a
member of AKB48 because the group is popular and well-known
among high school students, the main target of our recruitment."
Shimazaki is one of the more bankable stars of the pop
group. Fans recently voted her No. 7 among the 296 members of
AKB48 and its sister groups.
The idol was selected, in part, because she had an earnest
image, said an official at Asahi Advertising Inc, the ad agency
that pitched Shimazaki to the Defence Ministry. Shimazaki
previously did a spot for the Japanese Red Cross Society.
The ad follows a tradition of the armed forces using female
idols as soft-sell recruitment draws. In a country known for
adoring all things cute, the Defence Ministry has also long
helped film directors, animators and TV producers produce
military-themed content, including a cartoon about schoolgirls
fighting tank battles.
Still, Shimazaki may have a tough sell.
Applications for military service run about 10 times the
spaces available in recent years, but Abe's recent military
moves are not popular. An opinion poll by Kyodo News after last
week's historic shift showed 54.4 percent oppose allowing
"collective self-defence," compared to 34.6 percent who support
the change.
A photo of a bikini-clad critic with the caption "Let's all
oppose collective self-defence" has circulated on Twitter and
Facebook in response to the Defence Ministry's charm offensive.
(Editing by William Mallard and Nick Macfie)