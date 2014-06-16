TOKYO, June 16 Mitsui & Co will consider taking majority stakes in major projects rather than just participating as a minority owner, its top official said, a strategic shift the Japanese trader is eyeing to preserve growth in its profit margins.

Mitsui President Masami Iijima also told Reuters in an interview on Monday that its iron ore investments would still be profitable even if prices fell 20-30 percent from their current weak levels and that it was mulling adding on output of the raw material.

Japanese trading companies own wide-ranging business portfolios similar to investment banks and have traditionally held on to assets for the long term. Some like Mitsubishi Corp have taken the lead in capital intensive resource projects, but they are few and far between.

Since the start of the current decade, Mitsui, which only trails Mitsubishi in size among Japan's trading houses, has spent over $18 billion in deals, with 44 percent of that in the energy sector, Thomson Reuters data showed.

But with the resources bubble of the 2000s popping, the appeal of owning a bigger stake that allows flexibility to implement cost reductions or control production has grown.

And based on current staffing levels Mitsui may not be able to continue its growth rate after 2020 when its assets will be 15 trillion yen ($147 billion) and so it needs to look at new business strategies, including majority shares in major projects, to propel long-term profit growth, Iijima said.

"I would like to increase the business possibilities where Mitsui can be the operator. So we may change our business style," said Iijima, speaking in English.

The 63-year-old executive said the company has begun implementation of a three-year business plan and any changes to strategy could come after the period was over, or from 2017.

One opportunity could be in Mozambique which is working to become the first East African nation to export liquefied natural gas (LNG) after discovering reserves of more than 150 trillion cubic feet off its shores.

Mitsui has a 20 percent stake in U.S.-based Anadarko Petroleum Corp's gas project off the coast of Mozambique, from where it plans to ship its first LNG cargo in 2018.

"But not only the development of gas and energy, but also we will seek other opportunities, particularly manufacturing ammonia, the development of pipelines, infrastructure and so on," Iijima said at Mitsui's headquarters in Tokyo.

"We don't want to be just an iron ore shop or an oil and gas shop."

He, however, said Mitsui will be choosy about the projects where it goes for control and avoid risky ventures. The company was a minority share owner in the BP rig in the Gulf of Mexico that blew out and created a massive oil spill in 2010.

IRON ORE STRATEGY

Mitsui, which has a 15 percent stake in the holding company of Vale, the world's biggest iron ore producer, had an annual output of 51 million tonnes of iron ore last business year to March 31 through its equity holdings in mines.

Iijima said Mitsui is on track to boost its output to 69 million tonnes by 2020, despite the recent drop in prices.

Iron ore futures in China slid to a fresh record low on Friday as a supply glut smothered a market faced with slower steel demand, likely piling more pressure on spot iron ore prices which have fallen to their weakest since September 2012.

"Iron ore supply would stay easy through 2020 due to a series of expansion projects by majors like Vale, Rio Tinto and BHP, but it will become tight again after 2020 without fresh investments or expansions," Iijima said, pointing to a rise in global crude steel output and closure of high-cost mines.

"We aim to boost equity production of iron ore while maintaining or raising reserves by replacing the current ones with underdeveloped ones." ($1 = 102.0500 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Kevin Krolicki, Aaron Sheldrick, Yuka Obayashi and James Topham; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)