TOKYO, June 16 Mitsui & Co will
consider taking majority stakes in major projects rather than
just participating as a minority owner, its top official said, a
strategic shift the Japanese trader is eyeing to preserve growth
in its profit margins.
Mitsui President Masami Iijima also told Reuters in an
interview on Monday that its iron ore investments would still be
profitable even if prices fell 20-30 percent from their current
weak levels and that it was mulling adding on output of the raw
material.
Japanese trading companies own wide-ranging business
portfolios similar to investment banks and have traditionally
held on to assets for the long term. Some like Mitsubishi Corp
have taken the lead in capital intensive resource
projects, but they are few and far between.
Since the start of the current decade, Mitsui, which only
trails Mitsubishi in size among Japan's trading houses, has
spent over $18 billion in deals, with 44 percent of that in the
energy sector, Thomson Reuters data showed.
But with the resources bubble of the 2000s popping, the
appeal of owning a bigger stake that allows flexibility to
implement cost reductions or control production has grown.
And based on current staffing levels Mitsui may not be able
to continue its growth rate after 2020 when its assets will be
15 trillion yen ($147 billion) and so it needs to look at new
business strategies, including majority shares in major
projects, to propel long-term profit growth, Iijima said.
"I would like to increase the business possibilities where
Mitsui can be the operator. So we may change our business
style," said Iijima, speaking in English.
The 63-year-old executive said the company has begun
implementation of a three-year business plan and any changes to
strategy could come after the period was over, or from 2017.
One opportunity could be in Mozambique which is working to
become the first East African nation to export liquefied natural
gas (LNG) after discovering reserves of more than 150 trillion
cubic feet off its shores.
Mitsui has a 20 percent stake in U.S.-based Anadarko
Petroleum Corp's gas project off the coast of
Mozambique, from where it plans to ship its first LNG cargo in
2018.
"But not only the development of gas and energy, but also we
will seek other opportunities, particularly manufacturing
ammonia, the development of pipelines, infrastructure and so
on," Iijima said at Mitsui's headquarters in Tokyo.
"We don't want to be just an iron ore shop or an oil and gas
shop."
He, however, said Mitsui will be choosy about the projects
where it goes for control and avoid risky ventures. The company
was a minority share owner in the BP rig in the Gulf of
Mexico that blew out and created a massive oil spill in 2010.
IRON ORE STRATEGY
Mitsui, which has a 15 percent stake in the holding company
of Vale, the world's biggest iron ore producer, had
an annual output of 51 million tonnes of iron ore last business
year to March 31 through its equity holdings in mines.
Iijima said Mitsui is on track to boost its output to 69
million tonnes by 2020, despite the recent drop in prices.
Iron ore futures in China slid to a fresh record low on
Friday as a supply glut smothered a market faced with slower
steel demand, likely piling more pressure on spot iron ore
prices which have fallen to their weakest since September 2012.
"Iron ore supply would stay easy through 2020 due to a
series of expansion projects by majors like Vale, Rio Tinto and
BHP, but it will become tight again after 2020 without fresh
investments or expansions," Iijima said, pointing to a rise in
global crude steel output and closure of high-cost mines.
"We aim to boost equity production of iron ore while
maintaining or raising reserves by replacing the current ones
with underdeveloped ones."
($1 = 102.0500 Japanese Yen)
(Reporting by Kevin Krolicki, Aaron Sheldrick, Yuka Obayashi
and James Topham; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)