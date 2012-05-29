TOKYO May 29 Japan's Mitsui Chemicals Inc
said on Tuesday it and China Petroleum & Chemical Corp
(Sinopec) have set up a 50-50 joint venture in China to build a
plant that will make ethylene-propylene-diene terpolymer (EPT)
for 2 billion yuan ($315 million).
The plant, to be located in China's Shanghai Chemical
Industry Park, will have capacity to produce 75,000 tonnes of
EPT a year, and is set to start commercial operations in the
first quarter of 2014, Mitsui Chemicals said in a statement.
A sharp rise in demand for EPT has been projected in China
due to a rapid expansion of auto industry and the development of
infrastructure such as railways, Mitsui said.
($1 = 6.3450 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Robert Birsel)