TOKYO Oct 31 A senior Japanese Ministry of
Finance official said on Monday that Japan will continue buying
European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) bonds, confirming
an earlier statement by the head of Europe's bailout fund chief
that the world's third-biggest economy will remain a purchaser
of the debt designed to help finance measures to tackle the euro
zone's crisis.
The MOF official was speaking to reporters after meeting
with Klaus Regling, the head of Europe's 440 billion euro
bailout fund in Asia soon after euro zone leaders struck a
hard-fought accord on the two-year crisis that nonetheless left
major economies Italy and Spain under financial market pressure.
Regling courted China over the weekend trying to entice
Beijing to invest in the rescue facility.
(Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Chris Gallagher)