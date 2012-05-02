MANILA May 2 The lack of a sales tax increase
in Japan could bring forward "the day of reckoning" in the
Japanese government bond (JGB) market and cause investors to
demand higher premiums, Tom Byrne, a senior vice president of
Moody's Investors Service, said on Wednesday.
The rating agency is watching the fate of Japan's plan to
double the 5 percent sales tax as it is a "significant issue,"
Byrne told reporters at the Asian Development Bank meeting in
Manila.
Moody's puts Japan's rating at Aa3 with a stable outlook but
has warned the rating would be reviewed if the tax hike plans
are delayed further.
(Reporting by Rie Ishiguro; Editing by John O'Callaghan)