MANILA May 2 The lack of a sales tax increase in Japan could bring forward "the day of reckoning" in the Japanese government bond (JGB) market and cause investors to demand higher premiums, Tom Byrne, a senior vice president of Moody's Investors Service, said on Wednesday.

The rating agency is watching the fate of Japan's plan to double the 5 percent sales tax as it is a "significant issue," Byrne told reporters at the Asian Development Bank meeting in Manila.

Moody's puts Japan's rating at Aa3 with a stable outlook but has warned the rating would be reviewed if the tax hike plans are delayed further. (Reporting by Rie Ishiguro; Editing by John O'Callaghan)