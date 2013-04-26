TOKYO, April 26 Japan's securities regulator is
investigating U.S.-based asset manager MRI International Inc on
suspicion that it submitted false reports on its performance and
that some of its client assets have disappeared, a source with
knowledge of the probe said.
The Securities Exchange and Surveillance Commission will
recommend penalties against MRI - which according to the
company's website had 136.5 billion yen ($1.4 billion) in client
assets at the end of last year - as early as Friday, the source
said.
No one at MRI could be reached for comment. At a press
conference earlier on Friday, Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso
said he was aware of media reports about the MRI investigation
but could not comment further.