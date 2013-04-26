BRIEF-PTSB eyeing double digit share of 6.5-7 bln euro mortgage market
* Permanent tsb CEO says sees Irish mortgage market growing to 6.5-7 billion euros in 2017, aiming for double digit share Further company coverage: (Reporting By Alistair Smout)
TOKYO, April 26 Japan's Securities Exchange and Surveillance Commission said it has recommended that its parent agency impose penalties against U.S.-based asset manager MRI International, accusing it of submitting false reports on its performance.
The parent agency, the Financial Services Agency, said it has cancelled MRI's registration. (Reporting by Chikafumi Hodo; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
BEIJING, March 8 China will curb speculative land purchases as it looks to fend off risks in the property market, land minister Jiang Daming said on Wednesday.
* Says to issue 5-year bonds worth 2.5 billion yuan ($361.89 million)