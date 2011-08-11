* Toushin value falls 1.4% to $848 bln, hit by yen, stocks

* Market sees net inflows for 4 straight months

* Net inflows rise 46% to 523.9 bln yen

TOKYO, Aug 11 The value of Japanese investment trust funds targeting retail investors fell 1.4 percent in July as the firmness of the yen and falls in global share prices hurt their performance, an industry body said on Thursday.

Still, the investment trust fund, or toushin, market saw net inflows for a fourth consecutive month as retail investors continued to pour money into fund of funds and REIT funds, the Investment Trusts Association of Japan said.

"Global share prices were put under pressure due to debt problems in the United States and in Europe. In addition, the yen's rise hit the overall performance of toushin," Fumio Inui, vice president of the association, said at a briefing.

"The situation is getting worse in August. The performance can be hit even more severely if this continues until the end of the month," Inui said.

On Thursday, the dollar was trading near its record low of 76.25 yen hit in mid-March.

Japan's key Nikkei share average closed at 8,981.94 on Thursday, not far from a five-month intraday low of 8,656.79 reached this week.

The overall value of toushin assets fell for the third consecutive month in July to 64.9 trillion yen ($848 billion), down 1.4 percent or 900 billion yen from the previous month.

Meanwhile, cash-rich Japanese retail investors were net buyers of toushin in July. The market saw net inflows of 523.9 billion yen, up 46 percent from 357.8 billion yen in June, he said.

Retail investors may have bought actively in July, as they generally receive summer bonuses around that time, fund and currency markets sources said.

Japan's mutual fund market is the second largest in the Asia-Pacific after Australia. Market participants closely watch the Japanese market due to its hefty size, which is larger than the world's 16th biggest economy, the Netherlands.

Following is a breakdown of the July data:

Net money flow (in yen):

July June

Overall: +523.9 bln +357.8 bln

Stocks: +497.0 bln +729.5 bln

Bonds: +26.9 bln -371.7 bln

Value in public placed toushin (in yen):

July June mth/mth

Overall: 64.86 trln 65.76 trln -1.4%

Stocks: 53.69 trln 54.62 trln -1.7%

Bonds: 11.17 trln 11.14 trln +0.2%

Value of privately placed toushin (in yen):

July June mth/mth

Overall: 29.73 trln 30.25 trln -1.7%

Stocks: 29.04 trln 29.55 trln -1.7%

Bonds: 688.7 bln 701.7 bln -1.9%

July June mth/mth

Value of ETFs: 2.51 trln 2.53 trln -1.1%

Assets in foreign currencies (in yen):

July June mth/mth

Overall: 27.16 trln 27.89 trln -2.6%

Stock: 4.51 trln 4.77 trln -5.5%

Bond: 15.40 trln 15.90 trln -3.2%

Others: 7.26 trln 7.22 trln +0.5% ($1 = 76.500 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Chikafumi Hodo; Editing by Michael Watson)