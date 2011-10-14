TOKYO, Oct 14 The asset value of Japanese mutual funds targeting retail investors fell more than 6 percent in September to the lowest level in 27 months as performance was hit by the worsening of Europe's debt crisis and falls in global share prices, an industry body said on Friday.

The value of mutual funds, or investment trust funds known as "toushin", fell by the most since May 2010, with the market seeing small net inflows for the first time in six months as investors heavily pulled out from global sovereign bond funds.

"There was absolutely no positive factor in the toushin market in September. The European debt crisis, weak global shares and the strong yen have severely hit the performance," Fumio Inui, vice president of the Investment Trusts Association of Japan, said at a briefing.

The overall value of toushin dropped for the fifth straight month in September to 57.89 trillion yen ($753 billion) -- the lowest since June 2009, the association said.

Against August, the value fell 6.4 percent or 3.96 trillion yen, recording the biggest fall since May 2010.

The value, which was down 13 percent from this year's peak marked in April, fell below 60 billion yen for the first time in 13 months.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei stock average dropped nearly 3 percent and the yen rose about 5 percent against the euro in August.

Japan's mutual fund market is the second-largest in Asia-Pacific after Australia. Market participants closely watch the Japanese market due to its size, which is larger than the world's 16th-biggest economy, the Netherlands.

Following is a breakdown of the September data:

Net money flow (in yen):

Sept Aug

Overall: -16.3 bln +138.6 bln

Stocks: +36.9 bln +709.3 bln

Bonds: -53.3 bln -570.7 bln

Value of public placed toushin (in yen):

Sept Aug mth/mth

Overall: 57.89 trln 61.85 trln -6.4%

Stocks: 47.34 trln 51.25 trln -7.6%

Bonds: 10.55 bln 10.60 trln -0.5%

Value of privately placed toushin (in yen):

Sept Aug mth/mth

Overall: 28.39 trln 29.04 trln -2.3%

Stocks: 27.78 trln 28.41 trln -2.2%

Bonds: 613.2 bln 633.5 bln -3.2%

Sept Aug mth/mth

Value of ETFs: 2.63 trln 2.57 trln +2.3%

Assets in foreign currencies (in yen):

Sept Aug mth/mth

Overall: 23.53 trln 25.80 trln -8.8%

Stock: 3.51 trln 3.95 trln -11.1%

Bond: 13.66 trln 14.96 trln -8.7%

Others: 6.36 trln 6.88 trln -7.5% ($1 = 76.825 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Chikafumi Hodo; Editing by Chris Gallagher)