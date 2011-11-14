* Total asset value rises by 5 pct to $787 billion

* Equitiy funds see net outflows of Y97.7 bln -largest since Oct 2008

* Association says outlook still unclear due to Europe debt crisis (Adds table)

TOKYO, Nov 14 The asset value of Japanese mutual funds rose for the first time in six months in October due to recoveries in global shares and falls in the yen after intervention by Japanese authorities, an industry body said on Monday.

But the outlook for the Japanese mutual fund market was unclear due to continuing wariness over Europe's debt crisis and uncertainty over global economic prospects, said Fumio Inui, vice president of the Investment Trusts Association.

The overall value of investment trust funds, a type of mutual fund known as toushin, rose 4.9 percent to 60.72 trillion yen ($787 billion).

In terms of value against September, it rose 2.8 trillion yen, the biggest monthly rise since September 2010.

Still, equity mutual funds saw net outflows of 97.7 billion yen in October -- the largest net outflow in three years and only the second net outflow since May 2009.

"We just happened to see a good performance at the end of October, but we can't be completely optimistic. Global markets remain very volatile, so we have to watch them very carefully," Inui said.

The overall performance of mutual funds that invest in overseas markets was helped after the yen weakened sharply on yen-selling intervention by Japanese authorities on Oct. 31.

The yen dropped as low as 79.55 against the dollar following the intervention after it reached a record high of 75.31 yen earlier that day. On Monday the dollar was around 77 yen.

Firmness in global shares also helped the fund market as Japan's benchmark Nikkei average rose 3.3 percent in October.

Japan's mutual fund market is the second-largest in Asia-Pacific after Australia. Market participants closely watch the Japanese market due to its size, which is larger than the world's 16th-biggest economy, the Netherlands.

Following is a breakdown of the October data:

Net money flow (in yen):

Oct Sept

Overall: +87.8 bln -16.3 bln

Stocks: -97.7 bln +36.9 bln

Bonds: +185.6 bln -53.3 bln

Value of public placed toushin (in yen):

Oct Sept mth/mth

Overall: 60.72 trln 57.89 trln +4.9%

Stocks: 49.99 trln 47.34 trln +5.6%

Bonds: 10.73 bln 10.55 trln +1.8%

Value of privately placed toushin (in yen):

Oct Sept mth/mth

Overall: 29.10 trln 28.39 trln +2.5%

Stocks: 28.48 trln 27.78 trln +2.6%

Bonds: 613.6 bln 613.2 bln +0.1%

Oct Sept mth/mth

Value of ETFs: 2.81 trln 2.63 trln +6.8%

Assets in foreign currencies (in yen):

Oct Sept mth/mth

Overall: 25.00 trln 23.54 trln +6.2%

Stock: 3.93 trln 3.51 trln +11.9%

Bond: 14.19 trln 13.66 trln +3.9%

Others: 6.88 trln 6.36 trln +8.0% ($1 = 77.070 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Chikafumi Hodo; Editing by Michael Watson and Joseph Radford)