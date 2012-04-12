TOKYO, April 12 The cumulative asset value of Japanese mutual funds fell for the first time in four months in March as gains in the yen against the Brazilian real and the Australian dollar hurt their overall performance, a fund industry body said on Thursday.

Japan-domiciled equity investment trust funds, a type of mutual funds known as toushin, posted net outflows for a sixth straight month, matching the longest streak recorded between February and July in 1997, but the pace of outflows from equity funds was slowing, the Investment Trusts Association said.

Net outflows of equity mutual fund totaled 14.8 billion yen in March, down from 224.1 billion yen a month earlier.

"The pace of outflows from equity funds has slowed down recently. It's possible that the trend of outflow may have changed," Fumio Inui, the association's vice president, told a news conference.

"But I'm concerned about recent moves in the market," Inui said, referring to falls in share prices and the rise of the yen against key currencies including the U.S. dollar.

The overall asset value of Japanese mutual funds fell 92 billion yen, or 0.1 percent, to 62.19 trillion yen ($767.83 billion) after jumping by more than 6 percent the previous month helped by the record high monthly performance.

"The market carried over some positive trend from February, but we've seen mixed results," Inui said.

"The yen's steep rises against the Brazilian real and the Australian dollar especially had a negative effect on mutual funds," Inui said.

The yen rose about 5 percent against the real and gained about 2 percent against the Aussie in March.

Japanese investors have poured heavily into mutual funds that invest in high-yielding currencies over the last few years seeking to boost returns.

Still, the impact of the yen's strength in high-yielding currencies was offset by gains in global share prices, as well as the Japanese unit's weakness against major currencies.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei average rose about 4 percent in March, while the Dow Jones industrial average rose 2 percent.

The yen weakened nearly 2 percent against the U.S. dollar and fell about 1.1 percent against the euro.

Market participants closely watch the Japanese mutual fund market because of its size, the eighth-largest in the world and bigger than the economy of Turkey.

Following is a breakdown of the March data:

Net money flows (in yen):

March Feb

Overall: +52.5 bln -48.3 bln

Stocks: -14.8 bln -224.1 bln

Bonds: +67.3 bln +176.1 bln

Value of publicly placed toushin (in yen):

March Feb mth/mth

Overall: 62.19 trln 62.29 trln -0.1%

Stocks: 51.23 trln 51.39 trln -0.3%

Bonds: 10.97 trln 10.90 trln +0.6%

Value of privately placed toushin (in yen):

March Feb mth/mth

Overall: 30.04 trln 30.13 trln -0.3%

Stocks: 29.47 trln 29.54 trln -0.2%

Bonds: 563.3 bln 594.0 bln -5.2%

March Feb mth/mth

Value of ETFs: 3.25 trln 3.15 trln +3.0%

Assets in foreign currencies (in yen):

March Feb mth/mth

Overall: 24.61 trln 24.87 trln -1.0%

Stock: 3.94 trln 3.97 trln -0.8%

Bond: 13.69 trln 14.09 trln -2.8% ($1 = 82.2200 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Chikafumi Hodo; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)