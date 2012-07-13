TOKYO, July 13 The asset value of Japanese mutual funds rebounded in June, helped by solid inflows into exchange traded funds (ETFs), a fall in the yen and a recovery in global share prices, after dropping nearly $50 billion the previous month.

Japanese retail investors became net buyers of investment trust funds, a type of mutual fund known as toushin in Japan, for the fourth straight month, with net inflows totaling 263.8 billion yen ($3.33 billion) in June, the Investment Trusts Association said.

Naoyuki Ichikura, section head of the association's system business office, said inflows into dividend-oriented Japanese equities funds especially stood out during the month.

"Strong gains in global share prices and the yen's falls lifted the value. Inflows into ETFs contributed to lift the overall value," Ichikura said.

The value investment trust funds rose 1.04 trillion yen, or 1.8 percent to 58.36 trillion yen ($736.40 billion) in June after falling more than 6 percent a month earlier, the Investment Trusts Association said.

In June, Japan's benchmark Nikkei average rose 5.4 percent and broader Topix index rose 7.1 percent. The gains continued into early July before petering out.

The yen weakened by about 0.5 percent against the dollar and 1.1 percent against the euro.

The outstanding value of ETF jumped 15.1 percent or 468.6 billion yen to 3.57 trillion yen -- the highest since May 2008.

ETFs were helped by purchases from institutional investors mainly for hedge purpose and arbitrage trading during the month, along with purchases by the Bank of Japan (BOJ), Ichikawa said.

The value of ETFs has jumped 24 percent since the start of the year, partly due to efforts by the central bank.

The BOJ has been buying ETFs to support Japanese shares through its 70 trillion yen asset buying scheme.

Under the scheme, the BOJ could buy up to 1.6 trillion yen in ETFs. The BOJ has bought a total of 1.27 trillion yen in ETFs as of June. The bank started buying ETFs in December 2010.

In June, the BOJ bought 78.9 billion yen in ETFs.

The Japanese mutual fund market is the eighth-largest in the world and bigger than the economy of Turkey.

Following is a breakdown of the June data:

Net money flows (in yen):

June May

Overall: +263.8 bln +323.5 bln

Stocks: +419.2 bln +616.2 bln

Bonds: -155.5 bln -292.6 bln

Value of publicly placed toushin (in yen):

June May mth/mth

Overall: 58.36 trln 57.32 trln +1.8%

Stocks: 47.86 trln 46.67 trln +2.6%

Bonds: 10.50 trln 10.65 trln -1.5%

Value of privately placed toushin (in yen):

June May mth/mth

Overall: 28.33 trln 27.92 trln +1.5%

Stocks: 27.75 trln 27.32 trln +1.6%

Bonds: 582.9 bln 599.7 bln -2.8%

June May mth/mth

Value of ETFs: 3.57 trln 3.10 trln +15.1%

Assets in foreign currencies (in yen):

June May mth/mth

Overall: 22.50 trln 22.28 trln +1.0%

Stock: 3.46 trln 3.41 trln +1.5%

Bond: 12.58 trln 12.52 trln +0.5% ($1 = 79.2500 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Chikafumi Hodo)